Cameroon: Paul Biya promulgates bill to extend mandate parliamentarians

The Head of State Paul Biya has promulgated the bill to extend the mandate of Members of the Lower House of Parliament by two months.

The bill was promulgated on July 19 by the Head of State after both houses of Parliament voted in favour during the last parliamentary seession

The mande of Members of Parliament will thus be extended for a period of two months starting October 29. This is the second time their mandate is extended and is equally confirmation that the Legislative election can only take place next year.

The mandate of Municipal Councillors was eqqually extended last weeek for a period of two months.