Cameroon: Paul Biya puts Higher Judicial Council to task

The Head of State Paul Biya has tasked members of the Higher Judicial Council to discharge their duties with tact, objectibity and discernment.

Paul Biya was speaking on Monday, August 10 while presiding over the Higher Judicial Council session which culminated in the appointment and promotio of magitrates.

Below is a complete address of the Head of State:

The Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Vice-Chairperson of thHigher Judicial Council,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Members of the Higher Judicial Council,

Welcome to the conference room of Unity Palace on the occasion of the holding, today, of the Higher Judicial Council session for the year 2020. This session is taking place in the wake of the in-depth renewal of this institution, which saw the coming on board of new Substantive and Alternate Members, as well as a new Secretary.

This session is also marked by the absorption, into the Judiciary, of Legal Probationers who graduated from the recently created Common Law Section of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM). They are the products of the special recruitment of Englishspeaking legal and judicial personnel to apply this legal innovation in the jurisdictions of the Courts of Appeal of the North-West and South-West Regions. I extend my hearty congratulations to each and every

one.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Members of the Higher Judicial Council, You are required, through your opinions and proposals,

to assist the President of the Republic, Chairperson of the Higher Judicial Council, in the performance of his constitutional duty as guarantor of the independence of the judiciary and the proper functioning of this State

institution. That is a crucial role.

I urge you to discharge your duty with tact, objectivity and discernment. The wordings of the oath some of you are going to take should be a source of inspiration for you and commitment to the service of a credible justice system, that is attached to its principles, endowed with competent personnel, and appreciated by our fellow

citizens.

While wishing our deliberations every success, I declare open the Higher Judicial Council session of 10 August 2020.

Thank you.