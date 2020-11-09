Cameroon: Paul Biya ready to work with US President-elect Joe Biden

The Head of State Paul Biya has expressed his desire to work with the President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden in order to strengthen ties between Cameroon and the United States of America.

Joe Biden is set to step into the White House in January after winning the Presidential electionover incumbent Donald Trump in an unpreendented poll in the history of the USA.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, is amongst world leaders who have already congratulated Joe Biden and looking forrward for a strong relationship between both nations.

“Mr President-elect Joe Biden,I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations and wishes of success in the discharge of your duties.

I assure you of my readiness to strengthen the excellent relations of friendship between our countries,” Paul Biya said in a message.