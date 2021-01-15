Cameroon: Paul Biya receives FIFA boss, Gianni Infantino at Unity Palace

The Head of State Paul Biya has granted audience to the President of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino who arrived Cameroon early Friday January 15 ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship, CHAN.

During the audience that lasted for close to an hour, Cameroon’s Head of State and his guest exchanged on the development of football in Cameroon in particular and the world at large.

After he landed in Cameroon, the Swiss-Italian football Administrator took part in the Executive Committee meeting of the African Football Confederation, CAF that took place earlier this Friday.

He is expected to partake in the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship that kicks off Saturday January 16 in Yaounde followed by the competition’s first encounter pitting the indomitable lions of Cameroon and the warriors of Zimbabwe at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium.