Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon: Paul Biya receives FIFA boss, Gianni Infantino at Unity Palace

Published on 15.01.2021 at 16h23 by journal du Cameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has granted audience to the President of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino who arrived Cameroon early Friday January 15 ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship, CHAN.

During the audience that lasted for close to an hour, Cameroon’s Head of State and his guest exchanged on the development of football in Cameroon in particular and the world at large.

After he landed in Cameroon, the Swiss-Italian football Administrator took part in the Executive Committee meeting of the African Football Confederation, CAF that took place earlier this Friday.

He is expected to partake in the opening ceremony of the African Nations Championship that kicks off Saturday January 16 in Yaounde followed by the competition’s first encounter pitting the indomitable lions of Cameroon and the warriors of Zimbabwe at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top