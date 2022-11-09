Cameroon : Paul Biya Receives France Special Envoy

President Paul Biya granted an audience on 8 November to Franck Paris, the special adviser for Africa of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Nothing official has filtered from this meeting. However, palace indiscretions reveal that the host of the Cameroonian head of state came to bring him the invitation of the Elysee to the Paris peace summit, which is to be held on 11 and 12 November.

It is also believed that Franck Paris traveled to Yaounde to follow up on discussions between Paul Biya and Emmanuel Macron during the French president’s visit to Cameroon last July. Among these topics, there is the FARM (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) initiative, which aims to ensure the food security of countries, has particularly occupied the exchanges between Paul Biya and Franck Paris. On this subject, Macron’s “Mr. Africa”, who arrived in Yaounde last Sunday, is expected to exchange with the private sector on November 9.