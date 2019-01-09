Cameroon: Paul Biya receives new year wishes today

The Head of State Paul Biya today receives new year wishes at the Unity Palace from members of the diplomatic corps as well as national constituted corps.

The ceremony that holds at the start of every year is an opportunity to shake the Head of State’s hands and wish him a Happy New Year.

The ceremony will take place in two phases, first wishes from members of the diplomatic corps marked by a speech from the Head of State who will roll out Cameroon’s successes on the diplomatic scene in the past year.

The will follow the Members of Government and the national corps to present their wishes to the Head of State. While it will be business as usual for some Ministers, it will be the first time for others newly appointed during the January 4 cabinet shake up.