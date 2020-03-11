Cameroon: Paul Biya receives US Ambassador today

The Head of State Paul Biya is today receiving the Ambassador of the United States of America HE Peter Henry Balerin at the Unity palace, sources have said.

Though the agenda of the audience is not known, sources say both men will discuss on the human rights situation in Cameroon amongst other issues relating to the bilateral cooperation of both countries.

The meeting comes in the wake of pressure from international organisations on Cameroon over its human rights record.

The US has always called on Cameroon to respect human rights especially in the North West and South West Regions where soldiers are battling armed separatist fighters.

At the end of 2019, US President Donald Trump decided to remove Cameroon from a trade program over alleged rights violation.