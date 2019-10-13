Published on 13.10.2019 at 13h26 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya and his wife Chantal are back home after attending the replenishment summit in France to fight against malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV.

The Presidential couple arrived at the Nsimalen International Airport in Yaounde on Saturday night just 24 hours after the end of the summit.

During his stay in France, Paul Biya pledged 3 billion Francs CFA to the support fund to help fight HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

On the sidelines of the summit, Paul Biya equally had a 45-minute private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in which both men discussed the conduct of the just-ended Major National Dialogue.

Paul Biya’s presence in France was also markeed by protests from some Cameroonians in the diaspora.