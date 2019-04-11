Cameroon: Paul Biya sacks police commissioner

Published on 11.04.2019 at 23h24 by Journalducameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya on Thursday sacked the Police Commissioner of the Public Security post in Meyomessala, Dja and Lobo Division of the South Region.

Biyo’o Nkolo Georges was sacked through a Presidential decree read on state media on Thursday but no reasons were advanced for his dismissal.

The decree only calls on the Delegate General for National Security and the Minister of Finance to execute the order at their various levels.

Biyo’o Nkolo Georges graduated as police commissioner from the Police training school in Yaounde in 2010.