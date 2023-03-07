Cameroon : Paul Biya Sets New Salary Scales for Civil Servants , Military Personnel

The Head of State has signed a decree to implement the government’s measure to revalue the salaries of State personnel at a rate of 5.2%.

The decree N° 2023/158 of March 6, 2023 revalorizes the basic monthly pay of civil and military personnel at a rate of 5.2%. According to the text, “the basic monthly remuneration of civil and military personnel is, as from 1 February 2023, revalorised at an average rate of 5.2%. The new salary scales resulting from this revaluation are presented in the annex to this decree”, it reads.

The annexed document presents the new salary scales for personnel under the labour code, civil servants and university teachers, magistrates, police officers, prison administration officials and military officers. Below, download Decree No. 2023/158 of 06 March 2023 as well as the new salary scales. DECREE No. 158 OF 06 MARCH 2023.