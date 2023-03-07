Health › News

Happening now

Cameroon : Paul Biya Sets New Salary Scales for Civil Servants , Military Personnel

Published on 07.03.2023 at 17h02 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Paul Biya

The Head of State has signed a decree to implement the government’s measure to revalue the salaries of State personnel at a rate of 5.2%.

The decree N° 2023/158 of March 6, 2023 revalorizes the basic monthly pay of civil and military personnel at a rate of 5.2%. According to the text, “the basic monthly remuneration of civil and military personnel is, as from 1 February 2023, revalorised at an average rate of 5.2%. The new salary scales resulting from this revaluation are presented in the annex to this decree”, it reads.

The annexed document presents the new salary scales for personnel under the labour code, civil servants and university teachers, magistrates, police officers, prison administration officials and military officers. Below, download Decree No. 2023/158 of 06 March 2023 as well as the new salary scales. DECREE No. 158 OF 06 MARCH 2023.

 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top