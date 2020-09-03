Politics › politics

Cameroon: Paul Biya sets stage for imminent Regional Elections

Published on 03.09.2020 at 01h00 by JournalduCameroun

HE Paul Biya (c) copyright

The Head of State Paul Biya has set the stage clear for the imminent holding of the first-ver Regional elections in Cameroon.

This follows the signing of  a Presidential Decree on Wednesday, September 2, fixing the number of Regional Councillors per Division and per category.

The Regional Council seats are shared evenly to all the 10 Regions with 90 representatives per region.

In the North West Region, the MezamDivision has the highest number of representatives with 21; with 18 Divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers.

The Bui Division has 16 representatives, with 13 divisional representatives and three representing the traditional rulers while Donga Mantung has 13; ten divisional representative and three representatives of traditional rulers.

Momo division follows behind with 11 representatives; eight divisional representative and three representatives of traditional rulers while Menchum and Boyo divisions each have ten divided in the same way; seven divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers, each.

Finally, Ngoketunjia closes the chapter of the North West Region with nine representatives; seven divisional representatives and two representatives of traditional rulers.

In the South West Region, Fako division has a total of 24 representatives; 21 divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers while Meme has 18; 15 divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers.

Ndian Division follows suit with 16 representative, 13 divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers while Manyu has 13 representatives; nine divisional representatives and four representatives of traditional rulers.

Kupe Manenguba has ten with six divisional representatives and four representatives of traditional rulers while Lebialem has nine; six divisional representatives and three representatives of traditional rulers.

The date of the Regional elections will be known subject to the Head of State convening the electoral corps.

