Cameroon: Paul Biya snubs CAF President again!

Another audience scheduled between the Head of State, Paul Biya and the President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe has failed to take place.

According to a letter from the Secretary General of CAF to the Minister of Sports dated September 15, the CAF supremo was supposed to be received in audience by the Head of State, Paul Biya on Thursday, September 16.

However, the audience failed to take place and the CAF boss was rather received by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

According to sources, the Presidency never appreciated the fact that the information leaked out to the public 24 hours before the public.

Motsepe thus left Cameroon after the audience with the Prime Minister and a visit to the Olembe stadium under construction, promising to come back to Cameroon in November.

Recently, before the draw of the 2021 AFCON in Yaounde, the CAF boss was expected to be received by the Head of State but that audience never took place.