The Head of State Paul Biya has taken a swipe at his rival Maurice Kamto for calling on Cameroonians to boycott Sunday’s Legislative and Municipal elections.

After casting his vote at the Government Bilingual Primary School in Bastos, Paul Biya took a thinly veiled barb at Kamto after for calling on Cameroonians to boycott the vote.

“I am satisfied to have accomplished my duty as a citizen and I use this opportunity to call on all my compatriots to go out and vote contrary to calls for a boycott by some small (political)parties. Democracy is on the move in Cameroon and I congratulate Cameroonians for that,” Paul Biya said.

Maurice Kamto whose CRM party boycotted Sunday’s polls has been abroad for over a month meeting with some Cameroonians in the diaspora to explain his reasons for the boycott.

He has stressed no credible election can take place in Cameroon in the present security context as well as the present electoral code.