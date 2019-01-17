Cameroon: Paul Biya tasks new gov’t to uphold 2035 emergence vision

The Head of State Paul Biya has tasked his ministers to work harder into to help the country attain its 2035 emergence vision.

The Head of State was speaking to his ministers on Wednesday January 16 while chairing the first cabinet meeting of the year as well as the first since appointing a new government.

Paul Biya thus urged his ministers to enure deadlines in the execution of projects are strictly respected as well as to be diligent and watchful before approving of a project.

He also urged his government to create an enabling environment that will attract and maintain investors in the country as well as fight against corruption which he said he will personally oversee as he has been doing.

Security was equally on the table during the meeting with ministers as Paul Biya urged them master the security challenges that the country is presently facing, and work towards the consolidation of peace, national unity and integration.