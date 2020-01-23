The Head of State, Paul Biya will on Friday, January 24 preside over the graduation ceremony of military officers from the Combined Military Academy in Yaounde.

According to a release signed by the Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the graduation ceremony of the ‘Major General Kodji Jacob’ batch of the Combined Services Military Academy starts at exactly midday.

The ceremony will be marked by the award of epaulettes to Cadet Officers of the batch as well as an address from the Head of State and a Military parade.