Cameroon: Paul Biya to preside over Higher Judicial Council today

The Head of State Paul Biya will preside over the Higher Judcial Council session today at exactly 10am at the Uniy Palace.

The session was initially scheduled to hold last Thursday, August 6 but was finally pushed further to today though no reason was advanced.

Paul Biya who has been in his native Mvomeka’a for the past weeks returned to Yaounde on Sunday, August 9 ahead of the much awaited session.

Key issues among others to be resolved during today’s session is the appointment and transfer of magistrates as well as examining and sanctioning in cases of indiscipline. Paul Biya had already dismissed Magistrate Chi Valentine Bumah from the magistracy after he abandoned his duty post over one year ago.