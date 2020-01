Published on 08.01.2020 at 17h13 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya will on Thursday January 9, receive New Year wishes from the diplomatic corps.

According to a communiqué signed by the Director of the Civil Cabinet, the ceremony starts at exactly midday.

This will be followed at exactly 1pm by new year wishes from national dignitories.

The communiqué stresses that dress code should be official and no telephones are allowed in the palace