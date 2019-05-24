Cameroon: Paul Biya to receive in audience new Francophonie scribe

President Paul Biya will today grant an audience to the former Minister of Rwandan external affairs now secretary General of the Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo who arrived Cameroon last night for a two day working visit.

Upon arrival in Cameroon, she was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen International airport by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

It is her first official visit to Cameroon as secretary General of the Francophonie, function she officially assumed since January 2019, after her election in October 2018, replacing Canadian Michaelle Jean.

Reports say the socio-political situation in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon will be among other issues on the agenda of today’s audience at the Unity Palace.

