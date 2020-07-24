Cameroon: Paul Biya, UK diplomat discuss Anglophone crisis

The Head of State Paul Biya on Thursday, July 23 received in audience the UK High Commissioner to Cameroon Rowan Laxton at the Unity Palace.

On the menu, both men discussed a wide range of issues notably the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation ties between both countries as well as the security situation in Cameroon, notably in Far North Region where Boko Haram attacks continue to be recorded as well as the situation in the North West and South West Regions.

As concerns both regions, the UK High Commissioner revealed he praised efforts made by Cameroon in seeking solutions to the ongoing crisis and called for all parties to push further in order to seek a lasting solution.

The audience comes a couple of weeks after detained Cameroon separatist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe revealed they had held talks with members of government in view of a a broad based dialogue. However, a spokesperson of the government of Cameroon said the facts presented on social media are far from the reality.