Cameroon: Paul Biya unlifts Coronavirus restrictive measures

The Head of State Paul Biya has uplifted some of the restrictive measures put in place to fight against the spread of the COVID-19.
› Health
Happening now
Tags : cameroon | Coronavirus | Paul Biya
Cameroon: Gov’t lifts anti-COVID-19 measure reducing number of publ...
Cameroon/COVID-19: Bars, shops can henceforth open after 6pm
Cameroon: Jean Jacques Ekindi returns to CPDM party
Cameroon’s COVID-19 cases move up to 1,825
Cameroon: Soldiers distribute anti-COVID-19 sanitary kits in Bangolan, NW...
UK has second-highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe, new figures show
Covid-19: France considers introducing series of ‘stop and go’ lockdowns
Covid-19: How scientists are keeping politics out of the global race for ...
US college sports chiefs back athlete compensation reforms
Pompeo criticizes S.Africa, Qatar for taking Cuban doctors
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.