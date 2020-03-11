Cameroon: Paul Biya, US Ambassador discuss Anglophone crisis again!

The crisis in the North West and South West Regions was once again at the centre of discussions between the Head of State Paul Biya and the US Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Henry Balerin.

Both men had not discussed the topic, (at least one on one in a public audience) since May 2018 during Ambassador Balerin’s famous ‘legacy’ advice to Paul Biya.

When both men met at the Unity Palace on Wednesday, March 11 the situation in the North West and South West Regions was still on the table though both men did not give out much- Ambassador Balerin this time keeping his tongue in his mouth.

“The US Ambassador to Cameroon HE Peter Henry Balerin and I discussed today at the Unity Palae on subjects of common interest notably health and the situation in the North West and South West Regions,” Paul Biya wrote on his official Facebook Page after the audience.

This audience comes in the wake of a (verbal) stand off between human rights organisations, interantional NGOs and the government of Cameroon over human rights violations in the North West and South West Regions.