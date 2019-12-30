The Head of State Paul Biya and wife Chantal have offered 100 truckload of humanitarian relief to internally displaced persons in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The relief was dispatched to the two regions this weekend in an operation conducted by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji. The MINAT boss said the Head of State has a listening ear to the plight of the internally displaced persons and wanted them to enjoy the end of year feasts as other Cameroonians.

Humanitarian relief comprised of blankets, mattresses, as well as food stuff left Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam for the two regions.

In total, 40 trucks left Yaounde, 35 left Douala and 25 left Bafoussam all heading to the North West and South West Regions.

Before the operation, the Minister of Territorial Administration granted a press conference in which he stressed only 152.000 internally displaced persons.