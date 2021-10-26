The fact finding mission dispatched by the Head of State, Paul Biya has appreciated earmarked to host the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The team led by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh has been touring the various sites to appreciate the quality of works.

Also in the delegation are former Indomitable Lions, Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Mboma, Alioum Boukar, Rigobert Song, Mbida Arantes, Gaelle Enganamouit as well as former Senegalese forward, El Hadj Diouf.

The team started its tour last week in Douala, visiting the various AFCON facilities in the town from the Japoma sports Complex to the various training facilities to the various health facilities. The delegation was extremely satisfied with the facilities that the saw in Douala.

The delegation then hit the road for the West Region where their trip started in Bana and Bangou lodging localities to host Zimbabwe, Malawi, Guinea and Senegal during the 2021 AFCON.

Senegal and Guinea will be lodged in Bangou while Malawi and Zimbabwe will take up residence in Bana as the teams will be training at the Bafang Municipal Stadium.

The caravan went to the Fotso Victor stadium in Bandjoun which will serve as one of the training facilities.

The delegation also visited the Bafoussam General Hospital, the Bafoussam Referral Hospital as Governor Awa Fonka Augustine took them round.

The delegation then headed straight to the South West Region, where they were received in Buea before heading to the Limbe to take stock of the work done on the various sites.

After a fruitful visit in the South West Region, the delegation took a break before jetting off to Garoua at the weekend to equally take stock of the facilities.