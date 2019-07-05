Cameroon: Paul, Chantal Biya expected in Yaounde today

Cameroon’s Presidential couple is expected to land in Yaounde late this afternoon after a brief stay in Geneva switzerland marred by protests.

Sources say they left the Intercontinental Hotel for the Cointrin airport this morning, heavily guarded by the Swiss police before taking off for Yaounde at exactly 12.30.

Paul and Chantal Biya are thus expected in Yaounde late this afternoon. Some members of government have called on the population to mobilise themselves to welcome them.

The Presidential couple left Yaounde on June 23 for a short private stay in Europe. Unfortunately for them, their presence in Switzerland was marred by protests from Cameroonian organization called Brigade Anti-Sardinards.

Added to that, six body guards of President Paul Biya were reportedly arrested for alleged attack on a Swiss journalist following anti-Biya demonstrations in Geneva.