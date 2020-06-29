Cameroon: Paul Tasong embarks on reconstruction mission in SW Region

Life › Human interest

Published on 29.06.2020

The head of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction of the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Paul Tasong enters the second week of his mission in these afflicted areas of Cameroon today.

After spending one week in the North West Region where he met with the various stakeholders as well as delegations from the various divisions, Paul Tasong begins a similar mission in the South West Region today.

Paul Tasong will kick off his mission in the South West Region today at 1pm with a thr-hour meeting with UNDP local staff, humanitarian agencies as well as political parties and civil society organisations active in the region.

He will begin receiving the diisional delegations tomorrow starting with Fako, Kupe Manenguba and Lebialem.

Delegations from other three divisions will be received on Wednesday as Paul Tasong and his team continue to lay the ground work for reconstruction in these regions.

