Cameroon pays homage to late former lions’ captain, Stephen Tataw

Hundreds of persons Friday August 28 turned out at the Yaounde Central Hospital mortuary to pay their last respect to the former captain of the men’s national football team, Stephen Tataw who led the team to the 1990 Italy expedition.

Among the attendees was the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who took part in the coffining ceremony in quality of personal representative of the Head of State, Paul Biya.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Ahmad Ahmad was equally represented by former indomitable lion, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

Due to the current health situation in the country, many were not granted access to the mortuary.

They were given the possibility to pay their last respect to the emblematic footballer who held the captain band of the indomitable lions at the 1990 and 1994 FIFA World cups in Italy and USA respectively through a city tour of the cortege.

A special ceremony will later be organized in honour of the late captain at the Yaounde Multi-purpose Sports Complex where thousands are expected, after which the mass will follow.

The native of Ekona in Muyuka, Fako Division of the South West region of Cameroon passed away last July 31st in Yaounde, aged 57 following a protracted illness.

He will be buried tomorrow Saturday August 29 at the Mvolye Cemetary in Yaounde and why not reunite with the wife who left three years ago.

They both leave behind two children to mourn them.