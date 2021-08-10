Cameroon: PC condemns acts of torture meted out on young boy by pastor’s wife

The Presbyterian Church Cameroon, PCC has condemned acts of torture meted out on a 17-year-old boy within the family of one of its pastors in Douala recently that sent the victim to the hospital.

In a statement published last end of week, the PCC says nothing justifies such a heinous act on anybody, not to talk of children who are gifts from God and a blessing to families and mankind.

“The PCC upholds the belief that children are a gift from God and a blessing in countless ways. Yes the Bible says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Yet all correction must be done in love because as the Bible says, “Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord”. The PCC quoting there two passages from the bible.

The statement further reads that “If God is love then our actions towards our children or any child should be motivated by love. It is the right of every child to benefit from protection no matter what. Children, like adults have the same human rights as adults. For example, they should never be subjected to torture or ill-treatment.”

We equally learn that the PCC Moderator, the Rt Rev. Samuel Fonki Forba instructed that the child receive the best medical care at the Presbyterian Health Complex Bepanda in Douala for free.

Rev. Fonki Forba also dispatched a ‘high level’ delegation of three pastors to visit and console the child at the hospital headed by the Synod Clerk of the PCC – Rev. Miki Hans Abia, the Constitution Secretary – Rev. Bame Samuel Nji, and the Presbyterian Secretary for East Mungo South Presbytery – Rev. Ayuk Jones Ebot.

Reports have it that the said pastor’s wife poured hot water on the 17-year-old boy over allegations that he stole the sum of FCFA 60,000.

The young boy is currently receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Health Complex Bepanda.