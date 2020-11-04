Cameroon: PCC appeals for release of kidnapped Kumbo school teachers

The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon has launched an appeal to kidnappers of eleven teachers of one its schools in Kumbo, Bui Division in the restive North West region of Cameroon to release the captives.

The appeal is contained in a release issued Tuesday November 3 by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church Cameroon, the Rt Rev. Samuel Fonki Forba issued hours after the “unholy” act was committed.

In the same release, the Moderator on behalf of the Presbyterian Church strongly condemns the act which “continuously deprives children of their rights to education…”

“The Church is praying for the teachers, parents, children and other stakeholders during this very trying moment. Our hope is that such ugly scenarios will one day come to an end by the Grace of God.” Part of the release reads.

According to the Rt Rev. Samuel Fonki Forba, unidentified gunmen stormed the campus of the Presbyterian Primary School, Kumbo and the day section of the Secondary School, PCHS Kumbo situated in the Kumbo town at about 9am.

After dispersing the children to go home unhurt, they carted away with a total of eleven teachers.

Over twenty-four hours after the kidnap, families of the said teachers remain without news on the whereabouts of their loved ones.

This is not the first time such an act is committed in this part of the restive North West region of Cameroon where Separatists have been fighting for a separate State they call Ambazonia.