Cameroon: PCC Moderator reacts to Bali church murder

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church has condemned last Sunday’s violence at PC Bali which led to the death of a christian and the pastor of the congregation injured.

The incident has led to widespread condemnation across the board and the Moderator, Samuel Fonki Forba has called for investigations to be opened while also pleading on all the parties to drop their weapons.

Below is a full message of the Moderator;

The Synod Committee Executive is deeply embarrassed and troubled at the barbaric torture that God’s children have been subjected to in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon for the 5th year running.

What is even more frustrating is the hardening of hearts, despite repeated appeals of a ceasefire to both the Government of Cameroon and the ‘Ambazonian’ Separatist militia who have taken up arms on our people. Both sides are unyielding to the numerous calls for peace and this worries us. Those who suffer the most are the innocent civilians whose freedom has been stifled by the numerous lockdowns and ghost towns. The innocent civilians are targeted by both parties; they are usually arrested and detained unlawfully, injured, murdered, kidnapped for ransoms, molested and raped, and children are denied the basic right to education.

Today Sunday the 22nd of August 2021, we were duly informed that:

Church Service was in session at the Presbyterian Church Ntanfoang in Bali Sub-division, the seat of the Bali Presbytery when it was interrupted by gunshots. The Pastor of the congregation who doubles as the Presbyterial Secretary for Bali Presbytery, the Rev. Voma Simon Montoh was on duty ministering to the Christians in Church when suddenly there was a loud explosion outside close to the Church House, followed by random gunshots. It was in the course of this reckless shooting we learnt that bullets were rained on the Church house injuring the Rev. Voma Simon Montoh on the arm and killing a female Christian of the PCC by name of Grace Titalabit instantly in Church.

In their confusion, wailings and shouting, the Christians ferried the dead Christian and their Pastor to the hospital. The Pastor received a surgical removal of the bullet and at the moment of this communiqué is now recovering from the health challenge, shock and trauma.

Article 27 of the 1899 Hague Regulations to which we believe that the government of Cameroon is a signatory provides: “in sieges and bombardments all necessary steps should be taken to spare as far as possible edifices devoted to religion, art, science, and charity ….”

We, therefore, condemn in strongest terms this unnecessary and inhuman treatment meted on God’s children by those who are supposed to protect them. We call on both parties to cease fire unconditionally especially on Sundays and that a proper investigation is conducted by the government and other International Bodies and those responsible be brought to book.

Our prayers go to the children of God in the North West and South West Regions who have been victims of a senseless war. We pray that God will answer our prayers as we will not relent until He answers us. We pray that God will comfort all families who have lost loved ones and property in this protracting crisis, especially to that of our beloved sister in Christ, Grace Titalabit who was murdered in cold blood. We also pray for an immediate end to the embargo on automobiles that have been placed on the innocent civilians of Bali, who have been reduced to trekking on foot for long distances whether for medical reasons or to buy food to feed their families.

While the PCC mourns its beloved Christian and prays for the speedy recovery of her Pastor, our hope remains in God who assures us of a time of peace, “He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)

Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ says, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:27)

May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.

Yours for the Sake of the Faith,

Rt. Rev. Fonki Samuel Forba