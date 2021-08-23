› Life

Cameroon: PCC welcomes 23 new student pastors

Published on 23.08.2021 at 09h36 by JournalduCameroun

Newly admitted students of the Presbyterian Theological Seminary, PTS Kumba have effectively begun their studies after going through the necessary formalities.

The students, 23 in number began classes after the matriculation ceremony that took place on the campus of the institution on Friday, August 20.

Singing the matriculation oath of commitment to the PCC, the 23 students were welcomed into the institution on behalf of the Moderator by the Dean Reverend Prof David Mbengu.

Reading out the congratulatory message from the Moderator of the PCC, the Dean called on the newly admitted to be committed and determined in the journey they are taken while warning them of the challenges that lie ahead. However, he hoped with their faith in God they will be able to make it through their training.

The students begin their training after weeks of orientation under the guidance of Reverend Tantoh Christina Ncho, on campus where they were drilled on community life, theological education, leadership and development, spiritual development, research and writing skills.

