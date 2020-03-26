Cameroon: PCRN MP boycotts plenary sitting over non-respect of COVID-19 social distance measure

Honourable Nourane Fotsing, Member of Parliament for the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation, PCRN has decided not to attend today’s plenary sitting on the basis that the National Assembly does not respect the social distancing measure recommended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In tweet earlier this morning, Honourable Nourane Foster aka Digital MP frowns at the non-respect of the social distancing Coronavirus response measure that prevails at the National Assembly.

“Unfortunately, I will not take part in the plenary sitting this day at the National Assembly due to the non-respect of the social distancing measure” Honourable Nourane said.

This tweet generated a lot of reactions with many congratulating the Member of parliament for the “bold decision” and inviting other parliamentarians to do same in order to stay safe.

For some time now, there have been unconfirmed rumours circulating that House Speaker the Rt Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril who recently came back from France had contracted the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic given that he arrived in a flight where in some other passengers tested positive with the virus.

By then, many had urged him to self-quarantine as it was prescribed by the Government to check the spread of the virus.

House Speaker Cavaye ignored these plea and presented himself at the National Assembly two days later and even went further to convene parliament for the March ordinary session, contradicting Gov’t’s Coronavirus response measure prohibiting the gathering of more than fifty persons.