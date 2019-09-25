Cameroon: Peace Associations appeal on President Biya to release detainees of Anglophone crisis

Representatives of Peace Associations in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon have appealed on the Head of State, President Paul Biya to grant general amnesty to detainees of the Anglophone crisis.

The appeal was made this morning in an audience granted Delegations of Peace Associations in the two English speaking regions of the country by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute in line with consultations prior to the national dialogue.

Speaking shortly after the audience, the head of one of the delegations, the North West and South West Peace Movement for the cessation of violence, Barrister Henry Ngalle Monono disclosed the stand of his association.

“We are craving that people who have been locked up be given either a presidential pardon or a general amnesty so that they take part in the consultations.” Barrister Henry Ngalle said.

Besides appealing for a general amnesty, the peace crusader requested for the creation of a peace and reconciliation committee for Cameroonians to reconcile amongst themselves.

“We need a peace and reconciliation Committee so that the Cameroonians can bare and reconcile amongst themselves…We want him to create a body that will follow-up the deliberations of the dialogue.”