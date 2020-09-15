Cameroon: Percentage passed at Bacc general exam drops by over 13%

The percentage passed at the 2020 Baccalaureat general examination which was written in a context marked by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic has dropped by over 13% compared to last year.

According to figures published by officials of the Office du Baccalaureat, all the ten regions recorded a drop in the percentage passed giving a total rate of 47.22%, far from the 60.50% recorded in the 2019 session.

The North West region tops the percentage passed chart for the second consecutive year with 59.22% success rate.

Currently rocked by the Anglophone crisis which has grounded a lot of activities including school, the North West registered just 106 students. Out of the 106, 103 showed up for the exam and 61 passed.

The region is closely followed by the Littoral. Out of 27,487 candidates registered, 27,159 answered present and out of this number, 14,914 recorded a passed average, giving an overall percentage passed rate of 54.91%.

The Far North occupies the last position on the ranking with 27.82%, very far from the 45.82% recorded last year.

The region registered 12,541 candidates, 12,377 sat and only about three hundred passed.

According to many, this drastic drop in the percentage passed is due to the Coronavirus pandemic which kept students away from class rooms for over two months.