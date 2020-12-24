Persons Living With Disabilities have been urged to be more positive, grow above any challenges and build on their unique strengths to achieve their dreams and desires.

The call was made by the Self-Reliance Initiative International, a UK-based relief organisation, on December 24 while handing over some items to persons living with disabilities in Njinikom, Boyo Division in the North West Region.

The donation fell in line with part of activities marking the commemoration of the International Day for Persons Living With Disabilities whch comes up every December 3.

Thus, to commemorate the day, Self-Reliance Initiative International, brought together over two dozens of persons living with disabilities in Njinikom to build their self esteem and provide them with livelihood support.

In a message from the Founder of SII-UK, Emmanuel Paul Chiati, read out to the beneficiaries by Heronimus Ndzi, they were urged to build their self esteem which is one of the greatest barriers which persons with disabilities need to overcome.

He called on them to be more “positive about ourselves and accept and love ourselves the way we are,” and strive to fulfil their potentials with the strengths they possess.

“Let us view ourselves as persons first and remember that a disability is only one facet of our person. It is important for us to allow ourselves to view our disability as only one component of our lives, and not the whole component,” he said.