Cameroon: Petition launched to oust Paul Biya from Switzerland

A Swiss parliamentarian has launched a petition at the Geneva Council for Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya to be declared persona non grata in the country.

Sylvain Thévoz, Parliamentarian at the Geneva council launched the petition on Wednesday as he says he took the action after men alleged to be body guards of the Head of State assaulted a Swiss journalist at the Intercontinental hotel where Paul Biya is lodging.

The Parliamentarian says the continuous stay of Paul Biya in Switzerland is a slap in the face of human rights advocates and a humiliation to the city of Geneva.

He thus urged the Geneva Council to pressure the Federal Council to declare Paul Biya persona non grata in Switzerland if “he can not account for taxpayers’ money” spent on vacation as well as guarantee the fundamental rights of the Cameroonian people.