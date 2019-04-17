Cameroon: Petitions force Atanga Nji to suspend approval of chiefs in Fako division

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji has ordered for the suspension of talks with regards to the homologation of chieftaincy matters in the Fako Division.

In a order signed on April 8, Paul Atanga Nji called on the Senior Divisional Officer of Fako to halt all procedures designating chiefs in the various villages in the division.

This is as a result of the various petitions received at the level of the Ministry of Territorial Administration, the order signed by the Minister added.

Several villages in the Fako Division have been rocked by chieftaincy battles in recent years forcing aggrieved parties to petition the Minister of Territorial Administration who has now decided to put a halt to proceedings.

Many persons feel the election of chiefs in villages in the division supervised by Divisional Officers has paved the way for ‘impostors’ to be elected at the expense of the successors.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji had promised to restore order in chieftaincy matters when he was appointed last year but may have found out that the problem is deeper than meets the eye and will need more drastic measures.