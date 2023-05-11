Cameroon : Petrol Prices in Far North increases by FCFA 200

The Chadian demand pushes up petrol prices in Kousseri. The new rate was set on 5 May at a meeting chaired by Fombele Mattias Tayem, the DO of the Logone et Chari division .

Several days earlier, this city bordering the Chadian capital Ndjamena experienced an inflation of the fuel litre from 800 FCFA to 2,500 FCFA. The cause of this increase is the high demand from Chad, according to the administrative authorities. “The situation got worse because we noticed the massive presence of Chadians who came to buy fuel. And because the demand was high, the price also increased,” explains Fombele Mattias Tayem on CRTV radio, the state media.

Indeed, Chadians are accused of buying fuel massively at low prices in Kousseri, which they then smuggle across the Logone River on boats. This high demand has led to an explosion in the price of the liquid in the town. This has provoked the anger of the population.

“We noticed a shortage of fuel and the motorbike taxis wanted to demonstrate. Last Friday, part of the fuel depot market located on the axis Customs-College mixed Kousseri, caught fire, reported local sources.

To “stabilise prices and promote peace” with the neighbouring country, the DO has decided to cut the price in two: the price per litre will be maintained at 1,000 CFA francs to satisfy both local and foreign demand.