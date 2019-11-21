Cameroon: PHP workers strike disrupt locals activities in Littoral region

The two-day strike action staged by some hundreds of workers of Plantation du Haut-Penja, PHP in Djombe-Penja, Moungo Division of the Littoral region of Cameroon is reported to have seriously disrupted the activities of locals in the area.

According to reports from the littoral region, some locals of the Djombe Penja locality were compelled to halt their activities following a two-day strike action staged by workers of the Plantation du Haut-Penja.

“I am a bike rider. Where I park my bike was full of protesting workers. As such, I spent two days of misery because I could not obtain my usual hundred and two hundred francs…” One of the locals complained.

“We were all in a state of confusion, there was no way to go to the farm, nor to even step out of one’s house, this situation shouldn’t repeat itself” another local said.

On Tuesday November 19, 2019, security workers of the PHP began protesting against a decision from the management of the Plantation to recruit a security company to the detriment of its current security workers.

The following day, the protest went with other workers joining the fray to voice out other grievances like poor working conditions.

In order to disperse the angry protesting workers, security forces launched a crackdown that ended up with many injured.

As of now, the workers are reported to have had a crisis meeting with the management of the Plantation with another awaited for today that will end up with final resolutions to remedy the situation.