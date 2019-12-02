Cameroon: Piccini threatens to sue Gov’t over Olembe contract cancellation

The Italian Group Piccini S.A has threatened to sue the Government of Cameroon after the later decided to cancel the contract linking her to the Corporation over the construction of the Olembe Sports Complex.

Reacting to the Government’s decision to cancel the contract Saturday November 30, 2019, the Italian group rejected the accusations of “unauthorised halt in activities” advanced by Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and hinted that his decision came at a time when works were ongoing on the site.

Instead, Piccini accused the Government of not respecting their contract commitments, especially that on financial support.

Disclosing she had the intentions of protecting her interest, the Italian group gave a 72-hour deadline to Cameroon starting from Saturday November 30, to restore the contract or else she would sue her to court.

In a statement issued Friday November 29, 2019 by Sports and Physical Education Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on the reasons for the contract cancelation, the member of Government said apart from having halted works at the building site in Olembe, the Piccini group did not respect contracts commitments.

According to him, with this attitude, the company could not complete the construction project on time.

The Olembe Sports Complex is one of the key insfrastructures that will welcome the 2021 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.