Cameroon: Right Honorable Achidi Achu begins final journey

Published on 01.07.2021 at 16h42

Cameroon’s first Anglophone Prime Minister, the late Rt Hon Emeritus Simon Achidi Achu who died last May 4 in the United States of America has begun his final journey.

The remains of the late political icon that were brought back from the US two days ago were coffined at the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital this Thursday July 1.

The coffining ceremony was attended by a host of State personalities including the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, representing the Head of State, North West elite, family and friends of the deceased.

According to Simon Achidi Achu’s burial programme, tomorrow Friday July 2, he will receive parliamentary honors at the Senate.

Before the, his remains have been conveyed to his lake side residence for an all night vigil.

The man who will be remembered for his famous slogan politics na njangui will be laid to rest Saturday July 3 in his native Santa, Mezam Division in the North West region region of Cameroon during official funeral decreed by the Head of State.

Ahead of Saturday’s burial expected to see thousands of mourners, the Santa centre is getting a new look.

The North West Governor, Adolphe Lele LAfrique was on the site to inspect the advancement of works.

Simon Achidi Achu served as Cameroon’s first Anglophone Prime Minister from 1992 to 1996 and Minister of Justice from 1972 to 1975.

He was born on November 5, 1934 in Bamenda.