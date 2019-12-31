Cameroon: Pirates abduct eight foreign seafarers in boat attack in Limbe

Eight foreign seafarers have been reportedly abducted and one wounded in an attack staged by armed individuals after they had anchored their boat at the port of Limbe in the South West region of Cameroon, the Greek Minister in charge of Marine merchant said.

According to reports, the incident happened at about 2am this Tuesday December 31, 2019 around the Cameroon Oil Refining company in Limbe.

Armed individuals reportedly attacked a crew of 28 foreign sailors after they had anchored their boat, “Happy Lady” at the Limbe Sea Port.

In the cause of the attack, a member of the crew, a Greek was reportedly wounded by a gunshot on the leg and eight others, amongst whom five Greeks, two Filipinos, and one Ukrainian kidnapped.

According to reports, the injured Greek has been admitted in a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR are said to have stormed the scene.