Cameroon: Plane Crash,11 Passengers Dead

All nine passengers and two crew members died in the accident, which occurred in the forest 60 km from Nanga Eboko.
Rescue operations led by the Divisional Officer of Upper Sanaga, Albert Nanga Dang, are underway in an area difficult to access. Means have been deployed by the Ministry of Transport, the Cotco company and specialised services to find the mortal remains.
Before the official report of the accident, Cotco’s general manager, in a statement, said that “this plane took off from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport for pumping station N°2 in Dompa, North region at 12:44 pm and was carrying 9 passengers and 2 crew members. The Cotco family is deeply concerned about this incident and we are in contact with the families of those involved,” writes Xavier Folch, Managing Director. A crisis unit is currently at work in Douala to finally provide more details on the incident.
List of people who died in the aircraft crash
DICKA ENDALLE Estelle
KESSENG Jean Charkles
PEWITE NKWENTI Serge
TCHEHOU TCHAKOUNTE Serge
ASU Rudolf E.
KOUAYEP Armand
NDANJO GADINGA Celestine
TCHATUA Ernest