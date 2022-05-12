Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Plane Crash,11 Passengers Dead

Published on 12.05.2022 at 15h21 by Nana Kamsu Kom

plane crash
plane crash

All nine passengers and two crew members died in the accident, which occurred in the forest 60 km from Nanga Eboko.

An aircraft with 11 people on board, chartered by Cotco, the company responsible for maintaining the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, crashed in the Bibey forest. It is in the eponymous district located in the department of Haute-Sanaga, Centre region. The incident occurred on Wednesday 11 May 2022.This Thursday, May 12, 2022, we know a little more about the situation of the occupants of the aircraft. According to the information communicated by the national station, Crtv, all the occupants perished.

Rescue operations led by the Divisional Officer of Upper Sanaga, Albert Nanga Dang, are underway in an area difficult to access.  Means have been deployed by the Ministry of Transport, the Cotco company and specialised services to find the mortal remains.

Before the official report of the accident, Cotco’s general manager, in a statement, said that “this plane took off from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport for pumping station N°2 in Dompa, North region at 12:44 pm and was carrying 9 passengers and 2 crew members. The Cotco family is deeply concerned about this incident and we are in contact with the families of those involved,” writes Xavier Folch, Managing Director. A crisis unit is currently at work in Douala to finally provide more details on the incident.

List of people who died in the aircraft crash

DICKA ENDALLE Estelle
KESSENG Jean Charkles
PEWITE NKWENTI Serge
TCHEHOU TCHAKOUNTE Serge
ASU Rudolf E.

BABAN Andre
KOUAYEP Armand
NDANJO GADINGA Celestine
TCHATUA Ernest

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top