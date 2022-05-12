Cameroon: Plane Crash,11 Passengers Dead

An aircraft with 11 people on board, chartered by Cotco, the company responsible for maintaining the Chad-Cameroon pipeline, crashed in the Bibey forest. It is in the eponymous district located in the department of Haute-Sanaga, Centre region. The incident occurred on Wednesday 11 May 2022.This Thursday, May 12, 2022, we know a little more about the situation of the occupants of the aircraft. According to the information communicated by the national station, Crtv, all the occupants perished.

Rescue operations led by the Divisional Officer of Upper Sanaga, Albert Nanga Dang, are underway in an area difficult to access. Means have been deployed by the Ministry of Transport, the Cotco company and specialised services to find the mortal remains.

Before the official report of the accident, Cotco’s general manager, in a statement, said that “this plane took off from Yaounde-Nsimalen airport for pumping station N°2 in Dompa, North region at 12:44 pm and was carrying 9 passengers and 2 crew members. The Cotco family is deeply concerned about this incident and we are in contact with the families of those involved,” writes Xavier Folch, Managing Director. A crisis unit is currently at work in Douala to finally provide more details on the incident.

List of people who died in the aircraft crash

DICKA ENDALLE Estelle

KESSENG Jean Charkles

PEWITE NKWENTI Serge

TCHEHOU TCHAKOUNTE Serge

ASU Rudolf E.