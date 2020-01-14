Cameroon: Platform to empower entrepreneurial women launched in Yaounde

A platform aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship throughout the ten regions of Cameroon, funded by the African Development Bank was launched in Yaounde this Tuesday January 14, 2020.

The platform dubbed Mamy Nyanga Cameroon women entrepreneurship which has as slogan role model for action is an initiative spearheaded by Cameroon’s well renowned business woman, Francoise Puene.

According to the business woman fondly referred to as Mamy Nyanga, the project stems from her participation at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda on women’s entrepreneurship where the African Development Bank launched a programme to run for the next ten years involving the finance of women’s entrepreneurship projects in Africa.

As such, the platform aims at organising women grouped into associations, help in the administrative and legal structuring of the associations, and train the women in maturing their projects and rendering them bankable.

Once the projects are bankable, Mamy Nyanga says the platform will ensure the projects are given keen attention, then funds provided by the African Development Bank through the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa project will be mobilised for the putting in place of the projects.

Mamy Nyanga Cameroon women entrepreneurship platform has brought together close to 100 women drawn from the ten regions of Cameroon, grouped into business associations of common interest, some of which are involved in; poultry farming, maize farming, financial institutions to name but these.

One of the beneficiaries to be, Patience Ndukong of the Donga Mantung Women Network praised the platform which she believes will render them more independent and reliable.

“When we look at the women who are spearheading the programme, they are women who have worked hard and succeeded…If we thus put our heads together, we will claim what is ours and use it for the progress of our community…” Patience said.