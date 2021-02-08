The sixth edition of the African Nations Championship was an opportunity for many home-based African stars to shine and sell their talents to the rest of the world.

Even before the curtains could be drawn on the competition yesterday, several players had already started sealing lucrative deals with some clubs home and abroad while others are being heavily linked to other clubs.

Burkina Faso crashed out of the group phase of the African Nations Championship but that did not hinder defender Soumaila Ouattara from making a move after three impressive performances at the competition.

Last week, the 25-year old left his side Rahimo FC to join Moroccan top flight side Raja Casablanca becoming their fourth signing of the season so far as the team prepares to embark on domestic and continental assignment.

Also making a move as of result of the CHAN was Zimbabwe defender Peter Muduhwa who joined Tanzanian side Simba SC last week as the side continues to strengthen in order to embark on the CAF Champions League.

“Welcome to the big family of Tanzania champions defender Peter Muduhwa ‘Master of Defense'” Simba confirmed on their official twitter account.

“Muduhwa, who joins us from Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders FC, has arrived to seal the deal from Cameroon where he was representing Zimbabwe in the African Nations Competition,”the club said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo left the CHAN disappointed after their acrimonious exit at the quarter final but several of their players are being linked to clubs around the continent and Europe. One who has already made a move is midfielder Doxa Gikanji who has sealed a move to Tanzanian side Simba SC from Daring Club Motema Pembe.

On the other hand, Cameroon recorded their best ever participation at the CHAN, reaching the semi finals of the competition prompting speculation around several of their players. Forward, Loic Ako Assomo has been heavily linked with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns who reportedly sent scouts to watch the players last week.

Also, Cameroonian defender Etame Ngombe was has been linked with several European and Asian clubs after a string of impressive displays but no club has made a concrete bid for the moment.

With the dust gradually settling on the competition, several players will continue to be linked to clubs while will certainly be sealing deals in the days ahead.