Cameroon players strike over Afcon bonuses

Players of the Cameroon national team this morning embarked on a strike to demand ,their participation bonuses before heading to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players reportedly refused to leave their hotel in Yaounde before a crisis meeting was later convened at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

The services of Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto’o have been sought for mediation but the deadlock persists as the players are expected to leave for Egypt later this night.

Sources at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education however say the government has already made available 20 million Francs per player as participation bonus for the competition- a five million francs increase from the 2017 Afcon- but the players want more.

Cameroon risked being thrown out of the competition if they don’t arrive in Egypt five days before their first game on Tuesday as the rules stipulate.