Cameroon: Plight of refugees in spotlight today

Cameroon today joins the rest of the world in raising awareness on the issues affecting the millions of people across the world in world refugee day.

Every year, thousands of millions of people are said to flee their homes to keep safe from multiple disasters and crisis.

In order to draw the public’s attention on the situation of these refuges worldwide, the United Nations General Assembly decided from the year 2000 that every June 20 would be observed as World refugee day. As such, countless civic groups round the world host events on the day.

In Cameroon, an official ceremony to mark the day is underway on the esplanade of the Yaounde city council.

The latest report from the United Nation High Commission for Refugee, UNHCR suggests that Cameroon is currently host to some 1Million refugees living in the country, with over 285,000 from the Central African Republic and 104,000 from Nigeria.