Cameroon : PM Dion Ngute allays fears over Afcon projects

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute has dismissed claims some construction sites to host the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have been abandoned.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Friday June 14 where he responded to questions from parliamentarians, the Prime Minister reassured all projects are on course are will be delivered on time before the competition.

He said government had reviewed some of th projects before moving forward but it has never been the case of stopping work or abandoning the projects completely.

All the parties and stakeholders involved in seeing the projects through have been mobilised to meet up with scheduled deadlines, he said.