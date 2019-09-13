Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute discusses pre-dialogue moves with SDF officials

The Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday held consultative talks with officials of the Social Democratic Front in Yaounde ahead of the major National dialogue slated for month end.

Leading the delegation was the first National vice President of the Social Democratic Front, Hon. Joshua Osih.

According to reports, the close to 30minutes close doors consultations enabled SDF officials to express their concerns about issues they hope will feature on the dialogue table.

Speaking after meeting, Hon. Joshua Osih disclosed their political responsibility is to make sure the main reason why the dialogue has been convened (Anglophone crisis) is not mixed up with other problems.

While addressing the nation last Tuesday September 10, 2019 in a rare outing, President Paul Biya announced the convening of a major National dialogue without exclusion to solve the problems the country is confronted to, especially the Anglophone crisis.

It is in this line that Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, instructed to lead the dialogue has been holding consultative talks to lay the ground work ahead of this national dialogue.