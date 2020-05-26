Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute hold talks with Mgr Kleda on COVID-19 herbal cure

On the instructions of the Head of State, Cameroon’s Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion this Tuesday received in audience Mgr Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese who recently came up with a COVID-19 herbal treatment.

According to official reports, they exchanged on the latter’s COVID-19 remedy that is said to have been administered so far to some one thousand, five hundred Coronavirus cases with “conclusive results”.

The prelate is said to have disclosed his readiness to collaborate with medical officials towards a scientific study of his COVID-19 cure christened “Les Huiles Essentielles” to determine its efficiency.

In this light, reports from the Star Building say the Prime Minister indicated the Archbishop will work with Government’s agencies charged with monitoring the Government repost strategy against the Coronavirus.

This reaction comes a week after President Paul Biya while addressing his compatriots on May 19 said the Government will let the people know when a herbal cure to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic will be available.

It is worth mentioning that apart from Mgr Samuel Kleda, at least two other unpopular traditional herbal specialists have disclosed they discovered cures to COVID-19.