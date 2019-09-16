Cameroon: PM Dion Ngute seeks views of legislative, economic official ahead of National dialogue

The Prime Minister Head of government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has held consultative talks with the speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Economic and Social Council this morning, ahead of the major National dialogue convened by the Head of State.

Early this morning, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute met with the President of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril to tap from his experience in conducting debates.

“I have come to consult the President of the National Assembly in line with the major National dialogue…The President of the National Assembly has a rich experience in conducting debates…I have come to seek for his advice…” PM Dion Ngute said to the press.

Shortly after meeting with Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute received in audience the President of the Economic and Social Council, Luc Ayang at the Star Building to seek the views of the Institution on the upcoming major National dialogue.

“As an Institution, they certainly have advice for us, they have a vision of what this dialogue has to be…”

Before the end of this day, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute is reportedly due to receive officials of the Musongue Commission, the National Communication council and those of the National Commission for Human Rights and Liberties.